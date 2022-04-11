The Importance Of Timber Veneers In The Furniture Design Industry

Timber veneer sheets are a relatively new material revolutionizing the furniture design industry. This blog article dives in-depth into the uniqueness of this amazing new solution, explaining the different types of timber available, their benefits, and how they can help your business reach more customers.

The Importance of Veneer

Veneers are thin sheets of solid resin or plastic sandwiched between two pieces of timber that are glued onto the timber. The veneer is used in various industries such as furniture design, automotive decoration, art production, and even architectural styling.

How to Identify High-Quality Timber Veneers?

Those who work with furniture know that timber veneers are a big part of the furniture design industry. They can be used on small lap desks, outdoor patio furniture, or even kitchen island tables. Timber veneers are very thin pieces of wood created by using a machine to cut and plane them into shapes by hand. The techniques vary depending on how much face material is desired, where they’re going to be used in your project, and the quality of the buyer. It’s important to buy from high-quality vendors so your design project will last for long periods and look like it was designed with care.

Why Get a Timber Veneer Sheet?

The supply of wood is limited and sedimentary timber is already being destroyed by the sea levels. To preserve craftsmanship, people started getting in on the trend of laminate veneers. However, they became more expensive to create due to increased labour costs. Timber veneer sheets have become rarer and more expensive because of how difficult it is to grow kiln-dried wood to be used as a veneer. Because of this, people today are figuring out new ways to use timber veneers like on doors, windows, cabinets, desks, furniture backsplashes and many other places.

Pros and Cons

Timber veneers have become a staple of the furniture design industry. They’re used to make different and interesting pieces that look more expensive than they are. Timber veneers come in all shapes and colours and durability grades.

The Problem with using Wooden Furniture

In today’s society, wood is closely linked to construction, furniture design and other work-related tasks. All the while, wood is often derived from trees, plants or biomass. However, despite its similarity to the environment, sometimes wooden furniture may use timber as a veneer on top of plywood or MDF instead of using all genuine lumber which can present a problem.

Does it facilitate creativity or inhibit it?

Timber construction has been around for a long time, dating back to the ancient Egyptians and Greeks. But one could say the use of timber has recently exploded with numerous innovations, making furniture design easier than ever before. While some people find inspiration in creating or building from scratch, many feel that Timber veneer sheets are an ideal option for those who feel restricted by their creativity.

Timber features are typically manufactured using industrial converting equipment that leaves smooth edges on what is often called a “hand-crafted” craft. Sidewalls may be finished using expensive finishing techniques or left rough-sawn for the increased character, with enough care applied to prevent unintended tear outs. The type of ends chosen must match ergonomics concerning platform layout and how they fit into both the overall aesthetic vision and common cabinet dimensions where the veneer will end up.

Conclusion:

Furniture design is something that isn’t well understood by many different people. Ones that try to understand it are often intimidated by the process, giving them limited design options. With Timber veneer sheets, a lumber pattern that is a tree’s twist on maple and birch, complete customisation is much easier, and entry-level prices allow more people to eat from the modern furniture table.